A Baldur's Gate 3 physical edition is on the way, but there's a catch

Baldur's Gate 3 will be getting a physical edition, the only problem is you have to be in Japan to get your hands on it.

As reported by Game*Spark (via Gematsu ), Baldur's Gate 3 will be getting both a digital and physical release in Japan later this year. Unfortunately, for the rest of the world, it seems this is exclusive to the country as there doesn't seem to be any physical release planned for anywhere else - which is sad news for all the collectors out there.

As revealed in the original outlet's story, Danganronpa developer Spike Chunsoft will be the company to release Baldur's Gate 3 in Japan once it's been rated by the country's Computer Entertainment Rating Organization (CERO). We don't have an exact release date for when this will be, but we do know that it'll be before the end of 2023.

Spike Chunsoft will release the PS5 version of Baldur's Gate III in Japan later this year (no specific date).Available both physically + digitally, according to Game*Spark: https://t.co/3ToiXWUejXFWIW, the western release is digital-only.@larianstudios @baldursgate3 https://t.co/s5l61XjZunAugust 17, 2023 See more

Eager Baldur's Gate 3 fans have already begun scheming as to how they'll get their hands on the Japanese version of the game when it releases physically. As pointed out by several users though, a lot of the game's content could end up being cut by CERO ahead of release - similar to Cyberpunk 2077 which lost some elements of character customization and gore in order to be released in the country.

"It's great that it does get a [physical] release...but man, I hope it's gonna be unaltered/uncut. I just want the game, complete, to put on my shelf and be happy every time I see the copy and inspect it," one Twitter user said in response to Gematsu's tweet. "Does this make a European physical release any more likely? I’m hoping due to the massive success [Larian Studios] change their mind on that," another also replied .

There's no way of knowing what the future holds in terms of a Baldur's Gate 3 worldwide physical release, but we do know that - thanks to the game's success - developer Larian Studios plans to release more games like Baldur's Gate 3 in the future. In case you were wondering, Baldur's Gate 3 is set to release on PS5 (digitally) on September 6, 2023.