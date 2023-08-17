Baldur's Gate 3 director says the game's success means "we can continue to make games like this"

Baldur's Gate 3 's director has said that thanks to the game's success, Larian Studios "can continue to make games like this" in the future.

On August 17, Swen Vincke, Baldur's Gate 3's director and CEO of Larian Studios, shared a story by PC Gamer that praised the RPG on Twitter, adding: "So proud of my team - none of us can believe this is really happening. But the greatest thing about all of this is that we can continue to make games like this."

The director continued: "Yes, they are risky and ambitious and stuff sometimes goes wrong but it’s what the studio was created for. BG3’s reception shows there is room for this type of game. I hope we get many more like it."

Yes, you read that right, Larian Studios is likely to make more games similar to Baldur's Gate 3 (Baldur's Gate 4, anyone?) in the future, due to just how well fans have received the game since its release earlier this month.

So proud of my team - none of us can believe this is really happening. But the greatest thing about all of this is that we can continue to make games like this. Yes, they are risky and ambitious and stuff sometimes goes wrong but it’s what the studio was created for. Bg3’s… https://t.co/aTTcWW5PeBAugust 17, 2023 See more

It's probably a good idea for the team at Larian Studios to continue doing what it's doing, especially considering that very quickly after its release, Baldur's Gate 3 became Steam's second-biggest launch of 2023 , just behind Hogwarts Legacy. The RPG has also taken the crown for Steam's biggest CRPG and turn-based game ever , not to mention, Metacritic's highest-rated PC game of all time .

It's also worth noting that these figures are made up entirely of PC players, Baldur's Gate 3 is also set to release on PS5 on September 6, 2023 (the same day as Bethesda's upcoming RPG, Starfield , in case you were wondering) and is likely to perform just as well, if the game's PS5 pre-order sales are anything to go by.

As for the future of Baldur's Gate 3, Vincke also previously revealed a rough roadmap for the Larian game, and it includes a hotfix, Patch 1 (that'll include 1,000+ fixes and tweaks), and Patch 2 (that'll incorporate player-requested features). After Vincke revealed this, players were quick to share their Baldur's Gate 3 wishlists and they include things like fixes to Act 3, auto-stacking, modding tools, and more.