Baldur's Gate 3 players are putting their patch 1 wishlists together, and Act 3 is in the spotlight

The next hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3 hasn't got a release date yet, but fans are already prepared with their wishlists.

On August 15, Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke tweeted: "We're all very enthused by your feedback. It's very rewarding. Our focus now is fixing any issues you report, but we are listening to suggestions." The Baldur's Gate 3 developer continues: "Current roadmap: a) Hotfix 4, b) Patch 1 (+1000 fixes and tweaks), c) Patch 2. The latter will already incorporate some requests."

Baldur's Gate 3 fans took Vincke's words seriously and have begun requesting specific fixes and features from the studio. In the replies to the CEO's tweet, one Twitter user gave numerous suggestions, including giving players to access all companions' inventory in camp, the ability to assign certain items to bags ("so they can go there automatically"), a proper filter for camp chests, and the option to switch party members without having to talk to both of them.

Vincke's tweet also made its way over to Reddit where even more fans offered up suggestions for the developer. There's a whole range of features that players want to see rolled out in the next hotfix, but one of the most frequently suggested changes is linked to Baldur's Gate Act 3. "I reached Act 3, but performance went down the drain, so I'm hoping for patches to fix that," one user explained in the comments of the post.

"In Act 3 I'm having performance issues with a brand new pc," another added, "up until the end of Act 2 it was smooth as silk." Although some players are reporting absolutely no problems with Act 3, others are considering holding off progressing to Act 3 until a hotfix that optimizes that chapter of the game has been rolled out. "I just beat the final boss of Act 2 last night," another Reddit user said, "and I've been considering waiting a little bit until the final act reportedly becomes more stable."

Outside of Act 3, there are a few other things Baldur's Gate 3 fans want to see from the next few updates. "Please, for the love of all that is holy, make items auto-stack with each other," one desperate fan has said. "I only want the camera to [be] fixed, sometimes it is hard to see things," another writes in the comments. "I really hope they fix the hat thing, only Astarion can wear one properly because he is the only one where the hair doesn't change," another asks, which seems like it could be one of the more straightforward fixes for Larian.

Others have also suggested things like a better camp storage system, adding a hotkey to pick up all items and send them to wares, more inventory management, new quality of life features, the ability to leave friends' custom characters in the camp when they're not playing, and one player has asked that full mod tools soon be added to the game to allow players to create their own campaigns.