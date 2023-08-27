Asked about Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC, Larian says “we want to do more”

When asked about post-launch expansion plans for Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studio’s senior product manager, Tom Butler, said the team “want to do more” with the hit RPG, but what that looks like is still uncertain.

“We’ll carry on patching for a while and then we’re all going to take a holiday and then we’ll figure out what we do next,” Butler said in an interview with IGN. That holiday would be well-deserved after the game’s acclaimed launch and the three years of early access before that. “But at the moment,” Butler continued, “we genuinely have discussions. We want to do more. We don’t know what yet.”

Fans already have many expansion requests, from a beefed-up Act 3 to simply more of the base game. But Larian’s CEO Swen Vincke said the studio “haven’t started on an expansion” earlier this month, so we’ll need to wait a while before anything becomes official.

Though Larian’s emphasis on patching the game did bear fruit, since much like the game itself, Baldur’s Gate 3’s patches have been mammoth-sized. The game’s first “major” patch addressed over 1,000 bugs and officially reinstated “Short King Summer” smooching animations. But it was also quite literally too large for Steam to handle, as the patch notes exceeded the text limit for Steam blog posts.

Butler reportedly also told the website that Larian were focusing on the game’s PlayStation 5 port for now. The PlayStation 5 version is due to release on September 6th, the same day that Bethesda’s space epic Starfield zooms onto PC and Xbox Series X|S. That should keep some Xbox folk occupied until Baldur’s Gate 3 also comes to the console, since Microsoft and Larian recently agreed to bring the game over later this year.

