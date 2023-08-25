Baldur's Gate 3 patch 1 features 1,000 bug fixes in an update so large it was too long for Steam

The first major Baldur's Gate 3 patch is now live, and it's literally too large for Steam to handle.

Developer Larian Studios has decided to unleash the deluge of Baldur's Gate 3 patch notes for its debut update on Steam since it launched fully. It turns out that Steam wasn't really having any of it because the pure text count of the patch notes is too large for Steam to handle.

Patch #1 is now live for Baldur's Gate 3, addressing over 1000 bugs, glitches, and blockers. An update so large it actually exceeded Steam's text limit.

That's what'll happen when you jam in 1,000 bug fixes and other remedies into your patch, we suppose. It's important to note that Larian did previously reveal that the debut patch for Baldur's Gate 3 would have well over 1,000 bug fixes bundled into it, so the developer hasn't exactly sprung a surprise on us here.

Larian is really leaning into "Short King Summer," announcing in the patch notes that they've improved kissing contact for shorter characters. We really, sincerely, hope all the horny short races and characters, along with their players, are buckling in for one hell of a weekend.

Brace yourselves if you plan on playing Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 next month because both versions have patch parity across the board. Larian announced earlier this month that Baldur's Gate 3 would ship on PS5 with every PC patch ready to go, simply because it was the best thing to do for its customers. That means this mammoth patch is going to be right there and waiting for you on day one.

Baldur's Gate 3 finally arrives on PS5 on September 6, which just happens to be the very same day that Bethesda's long-awaited Starfield is finally launching. If you want a deluge of RPGs, well, this is it.

