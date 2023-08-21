Baldur's Gate 3 has patch parity between PC and PS5 as "it's the consumer-friendly thing to do"

Baldur's Gate 3 will offer parity with patches between PC and PS5 platforms because it's "the consumer-friendly thing to do."

That's according to Larian's director of publishing, Michael Douse. Responding to a Twitter user claiming Starfield appears more ready for launch than Baldur's Gate 3, Douse simply responded that Larian's game has a later pre-load date than Starfield because it's incorporating several weeks of post-launch patches from the PC version.

We want people to have the latest patches, because that seems like the consumer friendly thing to do. It’s not very complicated.August 19, 2023 See more

If you've missed it, then we've got great news if you're playing Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 next month: you'll immediately have all the post-launch PC patches installed and ready to go. Larian announced this earlier in August, and as Douse points out above, it really is the "consumer-friendly" thing to do, even though it probably meant a lot more work for Larian's developers.

Baldur's Gate 3 is already a best-selling pre-order on PS5, being beaten in pre-order figures in the US only by Madden NFL 24. Considering Larian's game goes really hard on the Dungeons & Dragons aspect, so the point where newcomers to the game might be overwhelmed at first, this is one hell of a feat for the new game breaking into a huge new audience.

