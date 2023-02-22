Shadow and Bone showrunner teases the Crows’ season 2 story – and the introduction of new characters

Shadow and Bone co-showrunner Eric Heisserer has teased what to expect from the second season of the Netflix series – including what the Crows will be up to, as well new additions to the fantasy adaptation.

"In this case, it could be revenge," Heisserer tells SFX magazine, out now and featuring The Mandalorian season 3 on the cover. "It could be survival. There are other aspects in play I can’t speak to."

The crack team of Crows have even enlisted some more help in the new season: demolitions expert Wylan (Jack Wolfe). The newcomer, inevitably, could cause some fireworks.

"Wylan gets roped into the latest shenanigans the Crows find themselves in," Heisserer explains. "He is put on a mission to help the Crows and that’s how we get to see him interact with the rest of the team, including Jesper."

Away from the Crows, two more fresh faces are joining the Grishaverse. Twins Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy) and Tolya (Lewis Tan) are Heartenders, which – long story short – is very bad news for the internal organs of any foe they come up against. Inevitably, that leads to some physical action for the pair.

"We have an incredible stunts department this season, who really put Lewis through the paces and created stunts for both Anna and Lewis, that worked complementary towards each other," co-showrunner Daegan Fryklind says of their upcoming scenes.

Shadow and Bone hits Netflix on March 16.

