There's a rival sex therapist at school in new Sex Education season 4 trailer

The first full-length trailer for Sex Education season 4 is here – and the new school year looks like it's going to be full of new challenges for Otis (Asa Butterfield).

Forced to start fresh at the liberal Cavendish College after Moordale Secondary had to close its doors at the end of season 3, Otis, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and co. quickly find themselves out of their depth. Particularly Otis, who discovers that he's not the only sex therapist on campus – he has a rival in the form of the mysterious O.

Maeve (Emma Mackey), meanwhile, is off studying at a prestigious college in the US under the mentorship of an acclaimed author (Dan Levy) – and trying to make her budding romance with Otis despite the distance between them any way they can…

Elsewhere, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) is getting to grips with life without a boyfriend (and without Maeve), Otis' mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) is finding motherhood more difficult the second time around, and Eric is finding his place in both Cavendish College's queer community and the church. The trailer also teases an emotional conversation between him and ex-boyfriend Adam (Connor Swindells), as he tells him that "you have to believe that you deserve good things. You have to love yourself."

The upcoming installment is also the final season of the comedy-drama, consisting of the usual eight episodes but featuring a finale that clocks in at a feature-length 83 minutes.

Sex Education season 4 arrives on Netflix on September 21. While we wait, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows to add to your watch list today.