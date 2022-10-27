Severance star says the team are back at it as season 2 starts filming

Severance season 2 has officially started filming, Britt Lower has confirmed. The actor, who plays Helly R in the acclaimed Apple TV Plus series, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 26 to post a behind-the-scenes photo of herself in costume alongside the caption, "We begin again."

If the corporate wear wasn't enough of a clue, Lower also hashtagged the title of the Emmy-winning show in the post, so there's no doubting what she was referring to. According to Production List (opens in new tab), the upcoming installment of the sci-fi hit is shooting in both New York and New Jersey, and will be from now until May 2023. With that, it's likely that Apple TV Plus will release season 2 sometime later that same year.

Created by Dan Erickson and produced and directed in part by Ben Stiller, Severance follows a team of office workers, who are employed at a sinister biotech company called Lumon Industries and have all undergone a surgical procedure known as 'severance'.

Supposedly used to keep the work they do a secret, the operation splits people's consciousnesses in two: one for work and one for their personal lives. That means that when they're on the clock, their 'innie' can't remember anything about their real life, and is essentially trapped at work. As soon as they leave, their 'outie' can't recall what they've been doing all day.

(Image credit: Britt Lower/Instagram)

Season 1 sees Mark (Adam Scott), the new head of Lumon's Macrodata Refinement division, his longtime colleagues Dylan (Zach Cherry) and Irving (John Turturro), and newbie Helly join forces to rebel against the company, as they attempt to rediscover who they are and learn the truth about their jobs. It ended on a major cliffhanger, with Helly revealed to be Helena Eagan, a privileged descendant of Lumon founder Kier Eagan.

Having figured out a way to "awaken" themselves in the outside world, Mark managed to tell his sister Devon (Jen Tullock) that his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) is still alive – and working as a therapist at Lumon. Meanwhile, Helly tried to sabotage a fancy Lumon event and Irving traveled across the country to meet his retired flame Burt (Christopher Walken). In the last few seconds of the finale, though, Milchick tackled Dylan back at the office, and subsequently shut down the 'Overtime' that was allowing the innies to occupy their outie bodies. When season 2 rolls around, will the innies remember their brief time outside of Lumon's windowless walls? What's next for 'em? Perhaps there's more to Lower's phrasing ("we begin again"), and she's hinting that the innies are reset by Lumon, as the organization tries to cover up their breakout. We'll just have to wait and see.

"Something that I am excited about going into season 2 is building out the world a little bit more and being able to see with this one slight tweak to reality what the different ramifications would be," Erickson previously stated during a presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Severance season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV Plus now. If you're all up to date and itching for your next genre fix, then why not check out our roundup of the best sci-fi movies, and draw up a new to-watch list?