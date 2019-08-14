This Sega Genesis Mini commercial has the '90s 'tude but isn't so rude

The attitude era of video gaming returns with a new advertisement for Sega Genesis Mini. The ad brings back the "Genesis Does" tagline that Sega jauntily brandished back when it was promoting the original Genesis in the early '90s. The whole ad is a tribute to Genesis commercials of yore, replicating their music, narration, and - as the kids say these days - aesthetic.
All that said, Sega's nostalgic repurposing of snarky marketing wisely stops short of repeating the entire Genesis catchphrase: "Genesis Does what Nintendon't."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7nsBoqJ6s8
I was a Nintendo kid, but even I have to admit it was a pretty good pun. Now that Sonic and Mario are buddies it wouldn't do for Sega to be so aggro in its advertisements. Plus, Sega's doing more or less exactly what Nintendid two years with the Super NES Classic Edition.
The Sega Genesis Mini includes 42 games from Genesis history and two controllers to play them with, offering a mix of well-known favorites like Sonic the Hedgehog and Earthworm Jim as well as cult favorites like Monster World 4 and Comix Zone. Here's the full list of games, sorted alphabetically. The miniature system is coming out on September 19.
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alisia Dragoon
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Columns
- Comix Zone
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Darius
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- Earthworm Jim
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Eternal Champions
- Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker
- Light Crusader
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Monster World 4
- Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium
- Road Rash 2
- Shining Force
- Shinobi 3
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball
- Space Harrier 2
- Street Fighter 2: Special Champion Edition
- Streets of Rage 2
- Strider
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Tetris
- Thunder Force 3
- ToeJam & Earl
- Vectorman
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
