See where it all began with The Bourne Classified Collection, now $15

Sometimes, you need to spend the weekend taking in some good, old-fashioned action flicks. Matt Damon's Bourne flicks can scratch that itch perfectly.

Amazon's The Bourne Classified Collection is just $15 right now, which is a steep 67% discount off its normal list price of $44.98. You're saving $30 by pouncing on this deal.

The five-disc collection includes The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and The Bourne Legacy. The fifth disc is dedicated to special effects and behind-the-scenes looks at how the movies came together. And if you're looking to add your copy of Jason Bourne to the box as well, there's space to do that, too.

As a side note, we awarded the newest movie in the series, Jason Bourne, 3 out of 5 stars, noting that it's the "weakest" of the Matt Damon movies, so perhaps it's better that it's not included in this collection. Still, if you're a fan of Damon's appearances as the CIA operative, you'll definitely want to snatch this four-movie pack up.

The Bourne Classified Collection | $15 (save $30)

All four Bourne films are gathered here in one handy collection so you can go back and watch Matt Damon in some of his most action-packed roles yet on the cheap. View Deal

Hungry for more action movies? Check out some of the best action movies out there. Then, see which movies you still have to look forward to with the most exciting upcoming movies of 2019.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.