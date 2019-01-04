Search between a giant rock man, a crowned tomato, and an encircled tree - Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Challenge

For one of the Season 7 Week 5 Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges we're on a landmark treasure hunt, and need to identify where a giant rock man, a crowned tomato, and an encircled tree can be found so we can search between them for the hidden Battle Stars. If you're familiar with the lay of the land in Fortnite then you should know that a 'crowned tomato' sits atop the Tomato Temple towards the northeast of the island, and in the area to the east of the revered vegetable you'll find a circle of rocks around a tree and a man made from rock. All you need to do now is find the correct point in between them, which we'll highlight for you now.

Search between a giant rock man, a crowned tomato, and an encircled tree in Fortnite

We already know where Tomato Temple is, but the area we want to focus on is along the border between G4 and H4 on the map as marked above. Drop in there, and look for the covered bridge to the east of Tomato Temple.

As you glide in, aim for the south end of the covered bridge and try to land between the two rocks near the ridge.

Search between a giant rock man, a crowned tomato, and an encircled tree Battle Stars location

Once you touch down, look for the patch of bare ground on the ridge overlooking Tomato Temple which should dispense your hidden Battle Stars when you get near it. Congratulations - another Battle Pass Tier is yours and you're one step closer to finishing the Weekly Challenges.

