Scream 7 is officially happening – but with one crucial change

Scream 7 is in the works – but with someone new in the director's chair.

According to Bloody Disgusting, it's looking like Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are no longer attached to direct – and that Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon may be taking over.

"We love Scream, we'd love to just keep doing it," Bettinelli-Olpin previously told GamesRadar+. Added Gillett: "We're here for it in any way, too. Working on it, [or] as fans buying movie tickets. We're so happy the franchise is back. We love these movies so much."

Radio Silence directed both Scream and Scream 6, the latter of which grossed $169 million at the global box office against a budget of $35 million. Despite their clear desire to work on Scream 7, the theory here is that Radio Silence is too busy with their upcoming Universal monster movie, which has no title or plot – but is starring Giancarlo Esposito. Melissa Barrera, who played Sam Carpenter in both of Radio Silence's Scream films, is also set to star. The cast also includes Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, and the late Angus Cloud.

There are no plot details yet for Scream 7, though we're hoping Neve Campbell will be back – as her absence from Scream 6 was more than noticeable. It's also likely that filming will be delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

