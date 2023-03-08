Critics can't decide if Scream 6 is "treading water" or "sturdy and familiar"

Scream 6 is the latest installment in the beloved slasher franchise and, this time, things are a little different. For one thing, the action has moved from Woodsboro to New York City as survivors Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding) find themselves terrorized by Ghostface once again. But what do the critics make of the latest outing of everyone's favorite scary movie?

"Though Scream 6 doesn’t want for slash 'n' splatter or tense set pieces, its half-baked meta-matter makes for a mid-ranking series entry, closer to a brusquely effective wallop with a brick than a clever killer jab," writes Total Film 's Kevin Harley, rating the movie three stars out of five.

The Independent (opens in new tab)'s Clarisse Loughrey is much more positive about the slasher sequel, writing: "For all that Scream 6 may feel sturdy and familiar, you just know some academic in 20 or so years will be picking apart its bones to tell us how much it really said about who we are. Scream is a long way from losing its purpose."

However, according to Associated Press (opens in new tab)' Mark Kennedy, "Scream 6 is less a sequel and more a stutter-step, a half-movie with some very satisfying stabbings but no real progress or even movement. It’s like treading water in gore."

"Ultimately, Scream 6 delivers exactly what the fans expect, which is more of the same," says The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)'s Frank Scheck, while Digital Spy (opens in new tab)'s Ian Sandwell echoes: "Scream 6 is sure to satisfy fans, even if it ends up being a bit too familiar for its own good.".

Scream 6 is in UK cinemas now and arrives in the US on March 10. For more viewing inspiration, fill out your watch list with our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.