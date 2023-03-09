Is there a Scream 6 post-credits scene? How many are there?

Does Scream 6 have a post-credits scene? Lately, it feels like every film has a stinger once the credits have rolled, so it's a fair question to ask, even though none of the previous Scream films have had anything after the credits.

If you're heading out to the cinema now – or if you're seated in the credits as we speak – then we've got what you need to know below. Plus, have no fear, the following is completely spoiler-free, so it's all safe to read.

Scream 6 sees the survivors of the previous film relocate to New York City, where they must face a new Ghostface killer. Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed return, while Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding reprise their roles from Scream 5.

For the lowdown on the Scream 6 post-credits, look no further than the below.

How many Scream 6 post-credits scenes are there?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

There is a Scream 6 post-credits scene, in a first for the franchise. There's just one, and it comes right at the very end of the credits – meaning if you want to see it, you'll have to stay seated until the last second of the runtime.

We won't go into spoilers here, but we will mention that it's a very meta moment that isn't strictly necessary to the plot, so if you're pressed for time, feel free to head out of the cinema as soon as the film ends.

Scream 6 is in UK cinemas now and US theaters from March 10. For even more on the movie, check out our exclusive interview with the cast and directors of the slasher sequel .