Netflix's Scott Pilgrim anime reveals intro and opening theme

Netflix has released the opening credits sequence for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – and it's everything we could ever want and more.

Much like the trailer, the opening credits are bright, action-packed, and feature Scott rocking out with Sex Bob-Omb (who are here to make you think about dying and stuff). Though the show's music is composed by Anamanaguchi, the opening credits feature the song "Bloom" by Japanese rock band Necry Talkie.

The opening sequence also features a cat, who may very well be Ramona's pet cat Gideon – who is absent from the live-action film but is very much a character of his own in the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley – who developed the anime series alongside Happily director BenDavid Grabinski.

The series reunites the majority of the cast of Edgar Wright's 2010 adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which includes Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Ellen Wong (Knives Chau), Alison Pill (Roxie Richter), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Mae Whitman (Roxie Richter), Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), and Chris Evans (Lucas Lee).

Fans of the cult classic will be stoked to watch Scott fall in love with Ramona Flowers all over again – and attempt to defeat her seven evil exes.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on November 17 on Netflix.