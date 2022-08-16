Saw 10 is in the works with a Halloween 2023 release – and a returning director

Saw is returning for a tenth installment with Kevin Greutert at the helm – and Lionsgate has given the film an apropos release date.

Saw 10 (which currently has no official title but might very well end up being styled as Saw X to keep with the franchise's tradition of using Roman numerals) is set to hit theaters on October 27, 2023 – just a few days before Halloween.

Greutert previously directed Saw VI and Saw 3D, served as an editor on Saw 2, Saw 3, Saw 4, Saw 5, and Jigsaw, and executive-produced Leatherface and Spiral. Apart from the franchise, he's also directed supernatural horrors Jessabelle, Visions, and Jackals.

Producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules released a joint statement along with the date announcement, praising Gretuert's previous work within the franchise: "We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love. And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

James Wan, who helmed the first and third installments, left the franchise soon after Saw III but has returned periodically to executive produce. The blood-soaked franchise took a seven-year hiatus after Saw 3D and returned with Jigsaw in 2017 and again with the Chris Rock-led Spiral in 2021.

For more, check out our round-up of the best horror movies of all time or get up to speed with our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.