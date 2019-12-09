Save up to $60 on these cheap Xbox One console bundles, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The most wonderful time of the year isn't far off, so that means we're getting all kinds of cheap Xbox One bundle deals thrown our way. For example, Walmart is doling out offers that verge on bargain-territory. More specifically, you can get an Xbox One X with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and a VoltEdge TX70 wireless headset for $329 , a saving of $59.99 (if you choose a bonus official wireless controller, it'll be $349 instead). You can also pick up an Xbox One X console with NBA 2K20 and a bonus official wired controller for $349 . Meanwhile, the less powerful but cheaper Xbox One S has seen discounts too; the All-Digital is $159.99 instead of $200, and the standard S console with Jedi: Fallen Order and an extra PowerA controller weighs in at $249 (a discount of $20).

If you're looking for cheap Xbox One deals in the run-up to the Holidays, perhaps as a gift for a loved one or yourself, these are the best prices we're likely to see until January now that the Black Friday sales are done. We'd recommend the Xbox One X Star Wars combo with a free headset; even if the headset leaves something to be desired - which we suspect it may do - that's a great price. And hey, who can say no to free stuff?

Cheap Xbox One bundle deals

Wondering what the difference is between the Xbox One X and S? It's all about power and 4K. Although both systems can play 4K Blu-rays (unless you pick up a disc-less All-Digital, of course), only the X can display games in 4K Ultra-HD resolution. In addition, the X has far more horsepower under the hood that results in slightly better visuals and faster loading. It's more expensive as a result, but it's a better choice in the long run.