Save up to $60 on these cheap Xbox One console bundles, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The most wonderful time of the year isn't far off, so that means we're getting all kinds of cheap Xbox One bundle deals thrown our way. For example, Walmart is doling out offers that verge on bargain-territory. More specifically, you can get an Xbox One X with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and a VoltEdge TX70 wireless headset for $329, a saving of $59.99 (if you choose a bonus official wireless controller, it'll be $349 instead). You can also pick up an Xbox One X console with NBA 2K20 and a bonus official wired controller for $349. Meanwhile, the less powerful but cheaper Xbox One S has seen discounts too; the All-Digital is $159.99 instead of $200, and the standard S console with Jedi: Fallen Order and an extra PowerA controller weighs in at $249 (a discount of $20).
If you're looking for cheap Xbox One deals in the run-up to the Holidays, perhaps as a gift for a loved one or yourself, these are the best prices we're likely to see until January now that the Black Friday sales are done. We'd recommend the Xbox One X Star Wars combo with a free headset; even if the headset leaves something to be desired - which we suspect it may do - that's a great price. And hey, who can say no to free stuff?
Cheap Xbox One bundle deals
Xbox One X (1TB) + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + VoltEdge TX70 wireless headset | $329 at Walmart (save $59.99)
This is good value for the X, contents aside. Luckily, Fallen order is awesome. View Deal
Xbox One S (1TB) + NBA 2K20 + official wireless controller | $249 at Walmart (save $45)
The bundle here throws in a bonus controller for couch multiplayer, not to mention the latest NBA game. View Deal
Xbox One S All-Digital (1TB) + Minecraft + Sea of Thieves + Forza Horizon 3 | $159.99 at Walmart (save $40)
If you just want an Xbox to experience its exclusives or use Game Pass, this is the deal for you.View Deal
Xbox One S (1TB) + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + PowerA controller | $249 at Walmart (save $20)
Fallen Order is one of the standout games this year, so getting a bonus controller makes this a solid offer. View Deal
Wondering what the difference is between the Xbox One X and S? It's all about power and 4K. Although both systems can play 4K Blu-rays (unless you pick up a disc-less All-Digital, of course), only the X can display games in 4K Ultra-HD resolution. In addition, the X has far more horsepower under the hood that results in slightly better visuals and faster loading. It's more expensive as a result, but it's a better choice in the long run.
