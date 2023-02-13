Save over $2,000 on this top gaming PC with VR-Ready specs today

Everyone is well aware of the high costs involved with building a gaming PC. So when you make an investment in grabbing one pre-built, you want to ensure you're getting your money's worth. That's why when we come across a significant saving, we like to shout about it – especially when it's a saving of more than $2,000!

The rig in question today is a CLX Set VR-Ready gaming desktop at Newegg for $2,969.99 (opens in new tab), which is now down from $5,099.99. That's a huge 41% discount being applied that reduces the cost by $2,130.00. We appreciate this is not a small amount of cash – you can read up on the best cheap gaming PC deals for further comparison – however, for its specs, it does justify the purchase. This includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 3.7Ghz 12-Core processor, Windows 11 as well as a generous 960GB SSD and 4TB HDD.

While a lot of these components might be last-gen, it's power is up there with the best gaming PCs on the market. That means it's still more than capable of running the latest next-gen games at an extraordinary performance – think Forza Horizon 5 in 1080p at 115fps or 4K at 80fps. If that doesn't convince you enough, you also get free shipping, a free copy of 3DMark 2022, and a 12-month free subscription to VPN. Now that's good value.

