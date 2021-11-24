Save over $120 on a high-spec 27-inch IPS screen with this Black Friday gaming monitor deal

The tried-and-true LG 27GN800-B Ultragear is currently more than $120 off at Amazon, bringing it to a record-setting $276.99 (normally $399.99), which is a clear standout from all the Black Friday gaming monitor deals.
For under $280, you're getting 27 inches of IPS 1440p goodness elevated by a 144Hz refresh, 1ms response time, and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility. These are exceptional specs across the board, and for a top-notch IPS panel, this price is a true rarity. It's VESA mount compatible, it's got ample DisplayPort and HDMI ports – it's hard to find anything to dislike about this one.
LG UltraGear 27GN800-B |
$399.99 $276.99 at Amazon
Save $123 - Get a fabulous all-rounder at its best price ever. It'll be nearly impossible to beat this deal in the 1440p range. Panel size: 27-inch; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Resolution: 1440p
If you were disappointed to find that this isn't a curved panel, there are plenty of Black Friday curved monitor deals for those looking to fully immerse themselves in pixels. You can also browse a wide range of Black Friday 1440p monitor deals and Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals if this model is missing one or two things you're looking for, and if QHD isn't enough for you, we've seen some impressive Black Friday 4K monitor deals as well
If you're after something a little more specialized, you may be surprised by what Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X monitor deals have turned up – often beating out more visible TV deals.