Save over $120 on a high-spec 27-inch IPS screen with this Black Friday gaming monitor deal

The tried-and-true LG 27GN800-B Ultragear is currently more than $120 off at Amazon, bringing it to a record-setting $276.99 (normally $399.99), which is a clear standout from all the Black Friday gaming monitor deals .

For under $280, you're getting 27 inches of IPS 1440p goodness elevated by a 144Hz refresh, 1ms response time, and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility. These are exceptional specs across the board, and for a top-notch IPS panel, this price is a true rarity. It's VESA mount compatible, it's got ample DisplayPort and HDMI ports – it's hard to find anything to dislike about this one.

$399.99 LG UltraGear 27GN800-B | $399.99 $276.99 at Amazon

Save $123 - Get a fabulous all-rounder at its best price ever. It'll be nearly impossible to beat this deal in the 1440p range. Panel size: 27-inch; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Resolution: 1440p

