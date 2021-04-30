Save over $1000 with these RTX laptop deals from Alienware

It's not often we can say 'save over $1000 on a gaming laptop' but today we absolutely can! Among Dell's current price cuts across its gaming PCs and laptops, there are some standout Alienware models. Two of these offer savings of literally more than a thousand bucks, which is incredible.

There's no question that Alienware gaming laptops are some of the best gaming laptops. Period.

There are three offerings that we've picked out today: two of which have that ridiculous four-figure discount, and one packs some serious value-to-performance ratio at the other (still excellent) end of the Alienware scale.

The first is an Area-51m laptop deal. Alienware laptops don't come much bigger than this, well, they literally don't so this is a big one. The 17.3" 1080p screen is backed by an RTX 2070 Super graphics card, an i7 10700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This has the makings of a brilliant 1080p portable gaming powerhouse. After its $1,110 discount, its price is now just $1,989.99.

The next four-figure discounted laptop is a timed deal. At the time of writing, it has been 88% claimed, but it's definitely worth drawing attention to, and if you're quick you'll bag a beast, once again for much less than it should do. For just $2,239.99 you can get an Alienware m17 R3 that has a 17.3" 1080p 300Hz 3ms screen, an RTX 2080 Super, an i9-10980HK processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This is the truest manifestation of the term 'powerhouse' that we've seen at a price like this for a long while. Be quick!

And lastly, if you can't quite stretch the budget to the above levels but are keen on making the most of any Alienware gaming laptop deal, then there's $365 off this excellent m15 model. It's got an RTX 2070 graphics card, an i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. At the screen's 1080p resolution this will absolutely blitz through any game on high settings, or blisteringly smoothly.

All these machines offer gaming experiences that would certainly rival some of the best gaming PCs. And while the end prices are still a big investment, and might not be exactly the bargain basement price that the words 'cheap Alienware laptops' conjure, getting a thousand dollars off one is about as good as it gets, and as close to that mantle as it truly gets, too. The value for money pendulum is swung firmly in your favor on this one.

And while we all might be thinking about those RTX 3080 laptop beasts, RTX 3070 laptop models, or the exquisite RTX 3060 laptops offerings we're starting to see more readily, the reality is that the graphics cards in these machines - the high-end 20-series cards are genuinely excellent still, and will really offer something special at 1080p.

Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware Area-51m R2 with RTX 2070 Super | $3,100 $1,989.99 at Dell

Seeing a beastly laptop like this for safely under $2,000 is a rare thing - especially for Alienware models. If you want something high-spec, from one of the best, and with a serious discount, here you go! Save $1,110!



Alienware m17 R3 with RTX 2080 Super | $3,410 $2,239.99 at Dell

The configuration of this laptop is an astonishing collection of components that will have you gaming at the fastest levels and the highest graphical levels with ease. Having more than a thousand bucks off the price of this is wild. Save $1,170!

Remember, this is a time deal and it's already at 88% claimed!



Alienware m15 R3 with RTX 2070 | $2,000 $1,634.99 at Dell

A smaller discount but one that really makes this a tempter. It's nicely specced-out and features a great balance that'll provide an excellent gaming experience on its 15.6" screen. Save $365!



You'll need some awesome accessories and peripherals to round off your new gaming setup, so check out our guides to the best PC headset for gaming, best gaming keyboards, and the best gaming mouse.