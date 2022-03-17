Save on the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel and get Gran Turismo 7 free with this PS5 deal

If you've been holding on for a PS5 deal that will get you right into the thick of the action in Gran Turismo 7 and save you cash doing so then Dell has got you covered today.

Right now, you can get the excellent Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel and pedal set and a PS5 copy of Gran Turismo 7 for just $389.98 (was $469.98). While Dell can often show slightly wonky MSRPs, this deal is bonafide excellence and is a good handful of bucks cheaper than the Thrustmaster T248 is on its own at Amazon right now (that's going for $396.99). As a result, this bags you a copy of Gran Turismo 7 for free and shaves a few more dollars off the best price elsewhere right now.

This not only gets you one of the very best steering wheels for PS5, but also one of the top racing contenders for best PC controller too, given the Thrustmaster T248's compatibility across both PS5 and PS4, and PC. The timing of this deal is perfect too, what with Gran Turismo 7 dominating the racing game front right now - getting the two together is a purchase made in driving heaven; made all the better with that discount.

You'll find more information on this Thrustmaster T248 PS5 deal is below, but there's also a round-up of other wheels and sets at the bottom of the page, for both US and UK readers.

Today's best racing wheel PS5 deal

Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel + Gran Turismo 7 | PS5, PS4, PC | $469.98 $389.98 at Dell

Save $80 - There's a big chunk off a great package here, and one that gets you on the road in the best possible way in one fell swoop. The PS5, PS4, and PC wheel rarely moves from its $399.99 MSRP and you're getting a free excellent game too.



