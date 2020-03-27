Save on Nintendo Switch Online with this deal and visit other Animal Crossing islands

If you've been following Animal Crossing: New Horizons over the last week or so, you may have noticed everyone chatting about visiting each others' villages online - and to do that, you need a Nintendo Switch Online deal. Fortunately, CDKeys is ready to help out with an offer on three-month and 12-month subscriptions. Both have been reduced on the website, offering better value for money and allowing you to check out your friends' islands as and when you like. Nintendo Switch Online also gives you more than a few free NES and SNES games, not to mention access to other online modes like the one in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

As we mentioned above, you'll need a cheap Nintendo Switch Online deal to get access to other people's islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And although the savings aren't huge in this case, you're still getting a few quid off a service that isn't all that expensive in the first place. For instance, a 12-month membership is £14.99 on CDKeys instead of £18 (it's reduced to $18.99 in the US), while the 3-month sub is £5.99 in the UK rather than £8 ( $6.99 for the US). Again, not a massive saving, but worth considering if you'd like to socialize via Animal Crossing on the cheap.

And if you've not picked up Animal Crossing itself yet? Good news - it's currently £39.99 on CDKeys instead of £45. We've listed this, and the Switch Online deals, below.

Cheap Nintendo Switch Online

Animal Crossing: New Horizons £39.99 on CDKeys (save 20%)

If you've not picked up the game yet, you can get it digitally for a little less via this deal.View Deal

For more on the Switch's new island getaway, check out our page of Animal Crossing: New Horizons deals .