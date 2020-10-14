Save $70 on a VIZIO 5.1 Soundbar to make your games and movies sound their best

Beef up the sound of all your games, movies and Netflix binges and save some cash, with a $70 saving on this VIZIO 5.1 soundbar with slim wireless subwoofer. That brings the price down to under $200, a saving of 26%. It's just one of the Amazon Prime Day deals we're tracking, with just hours of the capitalist holiday left to go.

Despite the compact set-up, the VIZIO 5.1 Soundbar promises multi-speaker home theater setup style sound, perfect for making horror movies infinitely scarier, and your favorite games even more immersive. It has built-in Bluetooth so you can stream music and podcasts right from your phone to its speakers, and a remote control to save you ever getting up from the couch. The bundle includes the two-channel soundbar with full-range stereo speakers, and a wireless subwoofer - no cables to hide or trip over - that adds that all-important bass to your listening experience.

