Save $500 on a 4K OLED TV with these great Vizio discounts

As Black Friday TV deals continue to roll in, Vizio has joined the ranks with two big discounts on 4K models available at Best Buy.

The 55-inch and 65-inch models of Vizio's 4K UHD model are both boasting a big price cut, and for the specs on offer, both are a steal. The OLED display ensures excellent color with peerless blacks, and the 120hz refresh rate makes these models great for gaming on next-gen consoles. It can be hard to find 4K TVs with a refresh rate that high, and it's even harder to find them at an affordable price, but Vizio's got just about everything you could hope for in these two deals.

Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV (OLED55-H1) | $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Upgrade to true ultra HD for under $1,000, and with a surprising number of bonus features thrown in. This SmartCast model works with the likes of Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri, it supports every mainline streaming service out of the box, and it doesn't sacrifice any visual flourish to pack everything in. For $900, this is a superb TV.

Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV (OLED65-H1) | $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Get the same great specs, including 4K resolution, 120hz refresh rate, and smartcast support, but with a little more screen on top. 4K TV prices increase exponentially every additional 10 inches or so, and for the quality of its screen, this model is a bargain at just under $1,500.



If you're looking for something a little more affordable and you don't have your heart set on an OLED screen, have a gander at this Sony 55-inch 4K 120hz TV on Amazon, which is currently available for over $100 off at just $698 .