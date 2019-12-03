Save $170 on a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, perfect for Apple Arcade sessions

Although your wallet may be exhausted by all the deals flying about, Cyber Monday isn't going to stop pestering you with seriously appealing offers. For example, Amazon is offering the Beats Solo3 headphones for just $129 right now, which is $170 off the usual RRP. That's the lowest price this pair of cans has ever been.

The Beats Solo3 excel at blocking out unwanted noise, whilst also delivering premium sound quality. They also offer an impressive 40-hour battery life - perfect for those sessions spent with the best Apple Arcade games - especially as they pack Apple's W1 tech that lets you seamlessly pair with all your Apple kit.

It's not just Amazon getting in on the Beats action either. Walmart is doing Cyber Monday right too, offering Beats discounts on the Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones, down to just $89, and the Beats Powerbeats Pro for only $199.95.

Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones: $199.95 $89 at Walmart

A saving of over $100 dollars on these fitness focused wireless headphones. Super comfortable and with punchy bass. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.95 at Walmart

Get $50 off these truly wireless headphones that are perfect for workouts, or tricking people into thinking you're ignoring them.

Of course, there are many more deals to be had over on our main Cyber Monday game deals hub, so if this isn't what you're looking for, we've got you.