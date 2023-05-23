Save $150 on the first self-leveling 3D printer

If you act fast, you can get the first self-leveling, 12K-resolution 3D printer (the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s) for a heavily reduced early bird price.

To be precise, you can save $150 and get the new machine for $399 via the official website instead of $549. However, that discount only lasts until May 25 so you don't have long to take advantage of getting the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s resin 3D printer for less.

Because this addition to the Photon range is able to level itself (thus avoiding the need for any frustrating manual leveling, which has always been my personal nemesis when it comes to the best 3D printers), the M5s has caused quite a stir. And having been hands-on with it for a couple of weeks, I can confirm that it's worth the fuss - it handles all the frustrating technical quibbles I always stumble on, and kicks out incredibly high-detail prints thanks to that 12K resolution.

Anycubic Photon Mono M5s | $549 $399 at Anycubic

Save $150 - If you were thinking about grabbing the Photon Mono M5s, this is your best chance. It'll only be $399 until May 25 at 10am EDT, at which point it jumps up to the (still reduced) $499 until June 22 so long as you use a special coupon. As of June 23, it'll then retail at the full price of $549.



This isn't the only decent offer at Anycubic right now; alongside a broader Anycubic sale (including the Photon Mono 4K for $169 instead of $289), you can currently get four for the price of three on resin. In addition, the brand-new Kobra 2 - which I've also been testing and is equally excellent thanks to its balance of high speed and high quality - is $10 less than normal right now.

