Sex/Life star slams latest season of her Netflix series: "I'm never gonna work for them again"

Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi is unhappy with the Netflix drama's latest season.

"I’m not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show. It became a much different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say that," Shahi said on a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast (opens in new tab). "I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season — I mean, I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie. And it was definitely a challenge."

Per Netflix, Sex/Life is a drama about what happens when a "suburban mother of two takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past." Shahi plays Billie, the mother of two in question.

"I was bummed that I wasn’t able to work with [Adam Demos] as much because I really liked our stories and I like working with him. He was a brilliant scene partner," she continued. Demos plays Brad, Billie's ex-boyfriend. "Also, what ended up happening is I was working so much and he was working so little. He’s like, in 60 seconds of the entire thing. I never saw him."

Added Shahi: "In Season 2, I felt like there were more moments that felt very gimmicky. Those kinds of things for me are always really hard to read… But I didn’t have to do them. The boys did. There were other things that I just felt I couldn’t get behind, and it was just challenging. But that’s part of what I do! I’m not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker. I’m not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that’s my job, to make it believable."

Sex/Life has not yet been renewed for a third season. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.