Sex/Life star slams latest season of her Netflix series: "I'm never gonna work for them again"

By Lauren Milici
published

Sarah Shahi is unhappy with Sex/Life season 2

Sex/Life
(Image credit: Netflix)

Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi is unhappy with the Netflix drama's latest season.

"I’m not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show. It became a much different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say that," Shahi said on a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast (opens in new tab). "I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season — I mean, I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie. And it was definitely a challenge."

Per Netflix, Sex/Life is a drama about what happens when a "suburban mother of two takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past." Shahi plays Billie, the mother of two in question.

"I was bummed that I wasn’t able to work with [Adam Demos] as much because I really liked our stories and I like working with him. He was a brilliant scene partner," she continued. Demos plays Brad, Billie's ex-boyfriend. "Also, what ended up happening is I was working so much and he was working so little. He’s like, in 60 seconds of the entire thing. I never saw him."

Added Shahi: "In Season 2, I felt like there were more moments that felt very gimmicky. Those kinds of things for me are always really hard to read… But I didn’t have to do them. The boys did. There were other things that I just felt I couldn’t get behind, and it was just challenging. But that’s part of what I do! I’m not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker. I’m not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that’s my job, to make it believable."

Sex/Life has not yet been renewed for a third season. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.