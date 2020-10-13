These Samsung Galaxy S20 Amazon Prime deals are an absolute steal - save more than $200

The Amazon Prime Day deals are here, which means there's never been a better time to invest in a new phone - particularly if you're in the market for the new Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones, which of course come complete with 5G connectivity for super-speedy internet browsing and game streaming. You can save 25% on the three S20 models right now, offering you a saving of over $200. As this is a Prime Day deal, you will need to be signed up as Prime member, but there's also a free trial to take advantage of if you're not already locked in.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range - which incorporates handsets like the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra - offers reams of features and gimmicks, plenty of which make the basic S20 model one of our best gaming phones right now.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 itself is a fantastic handset with 5G capabilities, and powerful specs lurk beneath its phenomenal 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen, which also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for gaming.

The S20 Plus also comes with 5G connectivity, but a slightly larger 6.7-inch screen and 4500mAh battery, compared to the 4,000mAh offering in the S20. It also has a quad-camera rather than the S20's triple-lens option.

Then there's the S20 Ultra, which has the largest 6.9-inch display, the same quad-camera array as the S20 Plus, and a whopping 100x zoom. Plus, there's a hefty 5000mAh battery onboard for ultimate screen time per charge.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Amazon Prime Day deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G | $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

5G flagship phones are seriously expensive, so holding out for a Prime Day deal was a smart move. Another smart move is checking to see if your carrier's 5G signal strength reaches to where you're most likely going to need it - we're still generally finding it to be a bit lacking outside of the big cities. All set though? $250 is a massive saving on Samsung's best value flagship phone. The S20+ 5G model will cost you an extra $150 which is viewable at the same listing.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G | $1,199.99 $899.99 at Amazon

The mid-way point between the S20 and S20 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G is a seriously powerful phone. With 25% off the RRP this Amazon Prime Day, it's definitely one to consider, especially with its chunky 4,500mAh battery and 6.7-inch screen.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G | $1,399 $1,049 at Amazon

The S20 Ultra 5G is the most powerful phone in the S20 lineup and offers a real treat for photo fans with an absurd 100x zoom. Anything after 50x gets a bit blurry in all honesty when we had one, but regular picture quality is outstanding and the phone can handle anything you can throw at it and that 6.9-inch screen combined with a 5,000 mAh battery is great for gaming.



View Deal

Be sure to check out our other guides over the next few days for Prime Day. We've got you covered for the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals and Amazon Prime Day laptop deals. We've also got roundups for the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals and more.

Want something a little bigger? Don't forget about the best gaming tablets.