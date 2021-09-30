Samsung Galaxy Buds deals offer more than 50% off right now

We've spotted some excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds deals this week, with over 50% off some older models and some of the best prices we've seen on the latest Buds Pro. That's excellent news for anyone after some true wireless earbuds, but especially those looking to pair their in-ear headphones with a Samsung Galaxy device.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds Live are at record low prices in the US right now. While the latter just dropped below $100 for the first time (now $99 at Amazon, was $169.99), the newest Pro model is taking an excellent $60 price cut at B&H Photo. You'll find all three colorways available for just $139.99, down from $199.99 - the cheapest we've ever seen the 2021 release.

Over in the UK, Amazon is hosting a full Samsung sale with plenty of discounts lasting until October 3. In it, you'll find the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro available for £154 (was £219). Overall, that's a saving of £65, and though that's not the largest discount we've seen, it's still an excellent offer. We have seen Samsung Galaxy Buds deals dropping that price all the way down to £139.99 in a recent flash sale, but we haven't seen such a discount return and this is the second-best of the year.

However, if you're looking to save as much as possible you'll want to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. At £79 they're £100 off their RRP right now, with an excellent 56% discount. That's just nudging at a record low price, £4 off the cheapest yet.

You'll find all of these Samsung Galaxy Buds deals just below, and plenty more deals on some of the best gaming earbuds further down the page.

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - The controversially designed Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have just dropped to a record low price at Amazon, thanks to a $70 discount. You can grab the bean-shaped buds for just $99.99 right now, in their first dip below $100.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | $199.99 $139.99 at B&H Photo

Save $60 - This is a brand new record low price on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, with B&H Photo offering up a leading $60 discount on the latest release. That's miles better than a massive range of retailers right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | £219 £154 at Amazon

Save £65 - The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are down to £154 at Amazon right now. While we did see a lower price in a recent flash sale, that £139.99 cost only stuck around for a day and hasn't been seen since. This is the second-lowest we've ever seen the latest release, though, which makes it an excellent offer.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | £179 £79 at Amazon

Save £100 - While sporting the controversial bean design the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are still a solid set of true wireless earbuds, especially at 56% off. You're saving £100 here and grabbing a white set for just £79.

