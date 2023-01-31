Sam Raimi shares his reaction to seeing Tobey Maguire return in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sam Raimi, who directed three Spider-Man movies in the 2000s, has shared his heartwarming reaction to seeing Tobey Maguire return as the webhead in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Speaking at a screening of his MCU movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (H/T Screen Rant (opens in new tab)), Raimi said, "When I saw Tobey Maguire, my heart went out and I thought there's my old hero, my old friend." You can see the clip of the emotional response below.

"Quando eu vi esse filme (No Way Home) e quando eu vi Tobey Maguire aparecer meu coração disparou e eu pensei que está meu velho herói, meu velho amigo. Foi muito lindo" pic.twitter.com/vPXAjZB7QUJanuary 27, 2023 See more

Maguire returned via the multiverse as 'Peter 2' – AKA the Spider-Man featured in Sam Raimi's trilogy - in No Way Home. He was joined by the MCU's wallcrawler Tom Holland and 'Peter 3', Andrew Garfield from the Amazing Spider-Man series of films.

For his part, Maguire recently told Marvel's official site (opens in new tab) that he would be open to donning the Spidey suit.

"I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn't I want to do that?," he said.

While it's unclear what the future of Spider-Man holds on the big screen, the MCU is gearing up to kick off Marvel Phase 5 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This year also sees Loki season 2 hit our screens and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 drawing the cosmic franchise to a close. For more, here are all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows coming your way.