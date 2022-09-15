Sam Mendes wants the next Bond movie to be directed by a woman

Skyfall and Spectre helmer Sam Mendes thinks a woman should direct the next Bond movie. When asked by Deadline (opens in new tab) if he'd like to go forward and make a third Bond film, Mendes laughed and said that he doesn't think "they'd want him anymore."

"I think that the actor playing Bond is going to evolve, the director has to evolve," Mendes explained. "I think it would be wonderful to see a woman directing Bond. I think it would be wonderful."

Mendes directed 2012's Skyfall and 2015's Spectre, the third and fourth Bond movies to feature Daniel Craig as the titular action hero. With Craig making his last appearance as Bond in 2021's No Time to Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga, many are curious as to where the franchise will go next. Idris Elba has long been rumored to take over the reins, but recently revealed that playing the famous spy "isn't a goal" for his career.

A plethora of other actors have been both rumored and considered, with some hoping for a woman to take on the role – which would be a first for the twenty-five installment series. The franchise has also historically been helmed by men, beginning in 1962 with Terence Young.

Earlier this year, longtime franchise producer Barbara Broccoli also mentioned wanting a female director to take over: "I'd love to have a female [director]. We'd love to do that. I'd love to have a female director. We'll have to see what happens, we'll start the process sometime this year I guess." (via People (opens in new tab))

Mendes' next movie, Empire of Light, is set to hit theaters on December 9, 2022 and UK cinemas on January 13, 2022. For more, check out our roundup of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or get up to speed with our list of movie release dates.