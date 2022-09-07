Idris Elba doesn't want to play James Bond, despite "the will of a nation"

Idris Elba has once again shot down long-standing rumors that he could be the next James Bond. "It is not a goal for my career," the actor told The Shop (opens in new tab) podcast (via Mediaite (opens in new tab)). "I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals."

Elba continued, "It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation. I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go 'Bond,' and I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I. It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes.

"I’m not that guy, but in everyone’s world I might be. And that – job done, because the truth is, you know, a lot of people are really seeing Idris playing Bond as the 'alternative Bond.' And as long as that alternative is existing, that’s great for the growth of fucking casting."

Turning the question to the podcast hosts and his fellow guests, Elba asked: "If you are of the agreement that you think that I should play it, can you ask yourselves why and really answer why you think I should play it?

"Do you think that there’s a nostalgia – and be honest, there’s a nostalgia to the idea. I shouldn’t say nostalgia. There’s an allure to the idea of me being the first Black man to play that character."

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has been keeping quiet about who could take over the role from Daniel Craig after he made his last appearance as 007 in No Time to Die. However, she has confirmed that his replacement will be male and British, although he could be of any ethnicity or race .

Elba can currently be seen in survival movie Beast and the George Miller-directed Three Thousand Years of Longing, which are in theaters now. For more viewing inspiration, check out our guide to all the best upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.