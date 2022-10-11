Saints Row is getting new story content in 2023 and over 200 bug fixes next month

Saints Row is getting a tonne of post-launch support from developer Volition, and it all starts very soon.

As the recently published blog post just below details, there’s a wealth of bug fixes and other remedies inbound for Saints Row. In fact, the debut post-launch patch for the game, which is targeting a launch in late November, is currently eyeing up over 200 bug fixes alone.

We are working hard to improve your experience in #SaintsRow - read the update from the team on what we are working on, and what the future holds.

As our Saints Row review noted earlier this year, Volition’s reboot was rife with bugs. The likes of broken animations, missions that wouldn’t start, and permanently empty weapons were just some of the problems facing the new game, which players soon began to pick up on after launch (as the CEO of Volition’s parent company later lamented).

Elsewhere in the new blog post, the November update marks the “beginning of a series of quality of life changes” for Saints Row. We’ll see the likes of reduced repetition of activities, increasing challenge rewards, vehicle management improvement, revamps of rumble and haptic feedback on controllers, and much more further down the line at some point.

The blog post makes a big deal of Saints Row being supported “for the long term.” 2023 will see the launch of a brand new story expansion for the game, both included in the Expansion Pass and available to buy separately, as well as new gameplay experiences and new areas of the city to explore.

There’s also more good stuff on the way for Saints Row, including “even bigger quality-of-life updates,” but developer Volition isn’t ready to talk about that just yet. Saints Row might not have had the best start to life, but Volition undoubtedly isn’t giving up on the new game anytime soon.

