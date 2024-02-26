The co-creator of American Horror Story and Netflix's Dahmer announces surprise new horror series with cryptic teaser

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy has shared a teaser for a surprise new horror series and while the cryptic clip barely gives anything away in terms of plot or even visual aesthetic, we're already in.

That's largely down to who is set to feature in the show, which is officially titled Grotesquerie. It will star Courtney B. Vance, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Lesley Manville, the latter of which is the only actor among the trio Murphy hasn't collaborated with before. He previously worked with Vance on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, while Nash-Betts has appeared in Scream Queens and Murphy and Ian Brennan's recent Netflix hit Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Published on Murphy's social media channels, the promo, which you can watch below, is purely audio, and sees – or more accurately, hears – Nash's character say: "I don't know when it started. I can't put my finger on it, but it's different now."

"There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world, a kind of hole to the center of nothingness," she continues, becoming increasingly tearful. "What I saw today… they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' You cite some statistics about how the world is getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror never been a better time to be alive!' It's not getting better, and I keep needing to hear your answers because somethings happening around us and nobody sees… but me."

"I don't know who else is in it, but I'm excited," Vance later told Entertainment Weekly at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, as he confirmed the show would be of a similar ilk to Murphy's previous macabre works. "The only thing I will say is it's a half hour. That's all I'm gonna give."

Murphy tagged FX in the teaser, which suggests the broadcaster is set to air the show, though we've no idea yet when it'll premiere.