The Russo brothers are open to directing a DC movie

Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors who helmed multiple Marvel movies including Avengers: Endgame, have admitted they’re open to directing a movie under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios.

"James over there running it, it’d be a no-brainer," Joe Russo said in an interview with ComicBook.com (opens in new tab). "We love him to death, we love the direction he’s going to take that world in. You know he’s going to be inventive with it."

The pair also namechecked Batman as their favorite DC character, though admitted that was an "obvious answer."

It remains to be seen whether the Russos will make leap from the MCU to the newly-christened DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. However, one director might already be circling a project in DC’s new slate.

According to reports, Indiana Jones and Logan director James Mangold could be helming Swamp Thing for DC’s new era.

Only one release date has been announced for Gods and Monsters so far: Superman: Legacy, featuring a younger Clark Kent and directed and written by James Gunn, is set to hit cinemas on July 11, 2025 – though Gunn has repeatedly shot down casting rumors for the Man of Steel.

Gods and Monsters will also include new Batman movie Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and The Authority. On the TV side of things, we’re getting Lanterns, Wonder Woman prequel Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, animated adventure Creature Commandos, and Waller.

