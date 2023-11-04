Doctor Who’s Russell T Davies hypes up Neil Patrick Harris’ "terrifying" villain like only he can

Neil Patrick Harris' Toymaker is all set to come face to face with David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials.

Now, in the new issue of Total Film, which hits shelves next week, showrunner Russell T Davies has talked up the clash in a way only he can – and it sounds like it'll be worth the wait.

"You need an extraordinary actor to match David at the height of his powers," says Davies of Harris, who can also count the likes of How I Met Your Mother and Gone Girl on his CV.

"Bear in mind that this is David’s TARDIS, his Doctor, his name in the titles. It’s not easy for guest stars to come into that. You need that size, you need that experience, you need that skill to match him, otherwise you’re in danger that the Doctor will tapdance all around you. That’s what Neil brings… a vast performance that is properly terrifying."

You can also see an exclusive image from the new episodes above.

The first of three Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials is on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer from November 25. For more on the sci-fi series, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves on November 9. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Future/20th Century Studios)

Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy, or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive. With our latest offer, you can get a JOBY Magnetic Wireless Charger worth £29.95 when you take out a print subscription.