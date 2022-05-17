Russell Crowe has an ace up his sleeve in exclusive new look at Poker Face

Russell Crowe is playing to win in this exclusive fresh look at his upcoming film Poker Face.

The thriller, which is also directed by Crowe, co-stars The Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth, the Fast and Furious franchise's Elsa Pataky, and Wu-Tang Clan's RZA.

In the new picture, exclusive to Total Film, the sharply dressed Crowe and RZA stand over a poker table laden with cards and chips – and with Crowe's character holding an ace in hand, we wouldn't bet against him...

The official synopsis for Poker Face promises a night of twists, turns, and high-stakes games: "A group of childhood friends get together every year for a poker night hosted by tech billionaire Jake Foley (Russell Crowe) in his palatial residence. Only this time, they all have a hidden agenda for their host and his money.

"But little do they know Jake also has an ace or two up his sleeve. Murder and mayhem don't even come close to describing the night that is in store for them. Jake will need to bluff, double bluff, and double-cross to have even the slightest chance of getting himself and his family through this hellish night."

The film marks Crowe's second feature-length directorial effort following The Water Diviner – and the actor co-wrote the Poker Face script with Stephen M. Coates. The film was shot in Sydney, Australia, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poker Face launches in the UK as a Sky Original coming to Sky Cinema in 2022.

In the meantime, check out our roundup of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store for us.