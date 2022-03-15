RTX gaming laptop deals are under $700 with this promo code at Dell

Dell's gaming laptop deals are looking stronger than ever this week, thanks to a SAVE17 promo code offering additional discounts on a massive range of RTX machines. Most of these discounts are centered on the Dell G15 range, but you'll also find discounts on some of the best gaming laptops in the business - like the Alienware M15. This week, however, RTX gaming laptop deals are starting at just $680 with some of the lowest prices we've seen on the site.

The cheapest model included in this sale is the RTX 3050 Dell G15. On the page, you'll find an $819.99 sales price, down from the original $1,018.99 cost. However, using promo code SAVE17 at checkout brings that all the way down to $680.59 for a total of $338 off. It's worth noting, though, that for just $20 more you can upgrade to an RTX 3050 Ti GPU and 512GB SSD, with another configuration dropping down to $699.98 (was $1,218.99) - that's a saving of $519.

For something a little more premium, though, we'd take a look at one of the best Alienware laptops on the market. This RTX 3070 Alienware M15 R6 is $757 off in this week's Dell gaming laptop deals, dropping that $2,499.99 MSRP down to an incredible $1,742.99 sales price. Considering there's a 360Hz display up top, that's some serious value.

We're rounding up all these cheap gaming laptop deals just below, but you'll find plenty more Alienware laptop deals further down the page as well.

Today's best Dell gaming laptop deals

Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $1,018.99 $680.59 at Dell

Save $338 - This $680.59 final sales price is a true rarity on an RTX 3050 laptop, even in the cheapest gaming laptop deals. This is an entry-level spec, with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor under the hood, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD - however, we rarely see prices dropping below $700 on rigs like this. Be sure to use that promo code (SAVE17) for the final discounts at checkout.



Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop | $1,218.99 $699.68 at Dell

Save $519 - You're trading a little processor grunt for a better RTX 3050 Ti GPU and a 512GB SSD in this Dell G15, with the final sales price (after promo code SAVE17) sitting at just $699.68. That's a stunning offer, and far cheaper than we typically tend to see even the most budget-focused RTX 3050 machines drop to.



Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop | $1,468.99 $995.99 at Dell

Save $473 - The on-page price will be $1,199.99 for this i7-11800H configuration of the Dell G15, but use promo code SAVE17 for an additional 17% off and that quickly drops to just $995.99. You're getting some solid specs under the hood here, upgrading to 16GB RAM and keeping that 512GB SSD as well.



Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,738.99 $1,244.99 at Dell

Save $494 - Jumping up the GPU scale a little, this RTX 3060 Dell G15 also manages to pack an incredible 360Hz display into this $1,244.99 final price. Considering you're also picking up a powerful i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you're getting everything you need for a solid mid-range build. On the site, you'll find a $1,499.99 price, but use promo code SAVE17 for an extra 17% off at checkout.



Alienware M15 R6 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $2,499.99 $1,742.99 at Dell

Save $757 - With nearly $800 off the MSRP, anyone after a higher-end RTX 3070 laptop should take note of this $1,742.99 price on the Alienware M15 R6. With a 360Hz panel, i7-11800H processor, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM, there's plenty of power inside this premium chassis - and as long as you use promo code SAVE17 you can save some significant cash as well.



More of today's best Alienware gaming laptop deals

If you're after Dell's premium gaming laptop deals, you'll want to check out some of the latest prices on the Alienware line. We're rounding up all the latest sales on the M15 and X-Series machines just below.

If you're browsing by GPU, we'd recommend checking out all the latest RTX 3050 laptop deals and RTX 3060 laptop deals. For more power under the hood, though, take a look at the cheapest RTX 3070 laptop deals of the week. We're even seeing plenty of RTX 3080 laptops on sale right now as well.