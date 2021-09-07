Roccat PC gaming deals see record low prices in latest Amazon sale

Amazon has just unleashed a whole bank of Roccat PC gaming deals this week, dropping record-breaking discounts on a range of keyboards, mice, and headsets. That means you'll find plenty of affordable peripherals available for their lowest prices yet right now, including some premium Vulcan and Kone gear.

Our top pick is this Roccat Vulcan 100 mechanical gaming keyboard. At $74.99 (was $149.99), Amazon is offering an additional $20 off the cheapest price we've seen yet. That's a considerable saving, making this one of the best options for those looking to save on a set of mechanical keys. We rarely see mechanical boards of this quality dropping down below $75, so this is definitely one to jump on.

However, if you're after a new mouse you'll find some of the best gaming mouse options on the market in today's PC gaming deals. The Roccat Burst Pro is down to a record low $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.95), however, the wireless Roccat Kone Pro Air has just nudged below $100, with a $99.99 sales price that's just $2 shy of the record low.

You can find all our top picks in Amazon's latest PC gaming deals just below.

Roccat gaming keyboard deals

Roccat Magma membrane gaming keyboard | $59.99 Roccat Magma membrane gaming keyboard | $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15. If you're just after a cheap keyboard with some RGB options to keep things looking flashy, the Roccat Magma is coming in at a particularly welcome record-low price today. Those membrane keys won't offer the snap of a mechanical board, but still, pick up some speed, and considering we don't see this deck on sale too often you're still getting excellent value here.

View Deal

Roccat Vulcan 100 AIMO mechanical gaming keyboard | $149.99 Roccat Vulcan 100 AIMO mechanical gaming keyboard | $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $75. This Roccat Vulcan 100 gaming keyboard has never been cheaper, dropping down to a record low $74.99 at Amazon this week. That's particularly impressive considering this deck hasn't seen cost go below $95 before, so you're saving an additional $20 over the usual sales price here. You'll find brown switches inside this particular model, with unique transparent switch housings showing off the AIMO-compatible LEDs.

View Deal

Roccat Vulcan 122 mechanical gaming keyboard | $159.99 Roccat Vulcan 122 mechanical gaming keyboard | $159.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50. This is a return to a record low price that we've only seen once before, last year. That means you're getting the best deal yet on the Titan switch toting Vulcan 122. With per-key AIMO illumination throughout and a gorgeous media control dial, there's plenty to love here.

View Deal

Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro optical gaming keyboard | $159.99 Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro optical gaming keyboard | $159.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $40. While you're not picking up a mechanical keyboard here, the optical switches inside the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro offer excellent speed and still retain the feel of a mechanical switch. At just $119.99, you're saving $40 here, which is impressive seeing as we've only seen this deck drop to $130 in past sales.

View Deal

Roccat gaming mouse and headset deals

Roccat Burst Pro wired gaming mouse | $59.95 Roccat Burst Pro wired gaming mouse | $59.95 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20. Roccat's super cheap Burst Pro pointer has just dropped to $39.99 in Amazon's latest PC gaming deals. This device is regularly on sale, but we've never seen it fall below the $40 mark, so if you're after an eye-catching but still affordable mouse you're getting great value here.

View Deal

Roccat Kone AIMO wired gaming mouse | $79.99 Roccat Kone AIMO wired gaming mouse | $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $20. The Roccat Kone is an outlier in today's PC gaming deals, as we've actually seen that price drop down to $39.99 in the past. However, we haven't seen those costs since summer last year, which makes this $59.99 price tag the best in 2021. With 24 programmable buttons, the 16,000 DPI Owl-Eye sensor, and five independent RGB lighting zones, this is still a great deal today.

View Deal

Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse | $129.99 Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30. If you're looking to untether, the Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse has just dipped under $100 at Amazon this week. While we have seen an additional $2 off the price in recent memory, this is still nudging on a record discount which we've only seen twice since it was released in May.

View Deal

Roccat Syn Pro Air wireless gaming headset | $149.99 Roccat Syn Pro Air wireless gaming headset | $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40. With 3D audio, 24-hour battery life, and a 2.4GHz wireless connection, you're certainly getting excellent value out of this $109.99 headset. Plus this price is $10 cheaper than we've ever seen it before, excellent news considering this headset was only released a couple of months ago.

View Deal

You'll find plenty more gear in our round up of the best gaming keyboards available right now. Or, if you're upgrading your whole setup, check out the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops on the market today.