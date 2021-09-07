Roccat PC gaming deals see record low prices in latest Amazon sale

Amazon has just unleashed a whole bank of Roccat PC gaming deals this week, dropping record-breaking discounts on a range of keyboards, mice, and headsets. That means you'll find plenty of affordable peripherals available for their lowest prices yet right now, including some premium Vulcan and Kone gear.
Our top pick is this Roccat Vulcan 100 mechanical gaming keyboard. At $74.99 (was $149.99), Amazon is offering an additional $20 off the cheapest price we've seen yet. That's a considerable saving, making this one of the best options for those looking to save on a set of mechanical keys. We rarely see mechanical boards of this quality dropping down below $75, so this is definitely one to jump on.
However, if you're after a new mouse you'll find some of the best gaming mouse options on the market in today's PC gaming deals. The Roccat Burst Pro is down to a record low $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.95), however, the wireless Roccat Kone Pro Air has just nudged below $100, with a $99.99 sales price that's just $2 shy of the record low.
You can find all our top picks in Amazon's latest PC gaming deals just below.
Roccat gaming keyboard deals
Roccat gaming mouse and headset deals
You'll find plenty more gear in our round up of the best gaming keyboards available right now. Or, if you're upgrading your whole setup, check out the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops on the market today.