RoboCop director and screenwriter re-teaming for new movie

Director Paul Verhoeven and screenwriter Edward Neumeier are re-teaming for a new project, a political thriller titled Young Sinner. The pair last worked together on the sci-fi movie Starship Troopers, which was released in 1997, and they also teamed up for 1987's RoboCop.

"I’m really thinking that what Neumeier and I, at this moment, want to do with this script, Young Sinner, will be an innovative version of movies like Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct," Verhoeven told Moviemaker . "And it would not be adding all kinds of digital elements. As little as possible."

Basic Instinct is the director's 1992 erotic thriller, which starred Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone, while Fatal Attraction was directed by Adrian Lyne and also starred Douglas opposite Glenn Close.

"Young Sinner is a political thriller set in Washington, D.C.," Neumeier added. "Our heroine, a young staffer who works for a powerful Senator, is drawn into a web of international intrigue and danger, and of course there is also a little sex."

Verhoeven said the upcoming movie would be similar to two other thrillers he directed in the last couple of decades, 2006's Black Book and 2016's Elle . His last movie was Benedetta, about a love affair between two 17th Century nuns, which is already out in the US and is set to release in the UK next spring.