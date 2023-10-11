Can you use Roblox chat on PS5 or PS4?

Being able to use Roblox chat on PS5 or PS4 is a function that many new PlayStation players are currently searching for, so they can talk to other players directly in their current experience. After downloading Roblox on PS5 or PS4 and getting it set up, one of the first things you'll notice when you start joining experiences is the lack of an obvious chat box on screen streaming messages from others in the session. So, is this a feature you need to activate separately in Roblox, or is it simply not available at the current time? For the answers, here's everything you need to know about Roblox chat on PS5 or PS4.

Is Roblox chat available on PS5 or PS4?

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

At the time of writing, Roblox chat on PS5 or PS4 is not available so you cannot access it or use it to communicate with other players. This is in fact a wider issue with the game on consoles as a whole, with the developers acknowledging in an announcement post that "Chat with voice, platform text chat and in-experience text chat are not yet supported on PlayStation or Xbox." This is likely due to restrictions imposed on in-game communications by Sony and Microsoft, however this is something listed under 'upcoming improvements' that they are 'actively working on' so hopefully a solution will be found to make Roblox chat on PlayStation and Xbox a future feature – though don't expect this to happen quickly.

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Sony)

For now, an alternative to Roblox chat on PS5 or PS4 is to set up a Party through the PlayStation Network, so you can talk to your friends using that instead. If you're already taking advantage of Roblox cross platform play on PS4 and PS5 then this is a more than adequate solution, however it does mean that you won't be able to chat to friends on other platforms, or indeed have more general communication with the players in an experience who you aren't friends with. Until Roblox chat get officially integrated on consoles, this is the best option available, unless you use separate chat through a service such as Discord.

