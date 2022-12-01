Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix political thriller series

Robert De Niro is set to star in Zero Day, a new political thriller series that's currently in development at Netflix, Variety (opens in new tab) reports.

The series will mark De Niro's first regular role in a TV show in his illustrious career – prior to this, his small-screen appearances have been cameos as himself. Plot details for Zero Day are still being kept tightly under wraps, but De Niro is said to be playing a former US president.

The series will be written and executive produced by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim – Newman was the showrunner of the Netflix series Narcos and its spin-off Narcos: Mexico, and he's also involved with the streamer's upcoming series Griselda, which will see Sofia Vergara play notorious drug trafficker Griselda Blanco. Oppenheim, meanwhile, wrote the screenplay for Pablo Larraín's Jackie, starring Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy, and De Niro is also on board as an executive producer.

De Niro recently appeared in David O. Russell's Amsterdam, his first big-screen appearance since 2020. His other upcoming roles include Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese's next movie, which will be released on Apple TV Plus and co-stars Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Leonardo DiCaprio. He's also set to star in the comedies About My Father and Inappropriate Behavior.

