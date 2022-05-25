Riverdale star KJ Apa shares emotional reaction to the series cancellation

KJ Apa has shared not one, but two emotional reactions to the cancellation of Riverdale.

The CW took to its annual Upfront presentation to break the news that the upcoming seventh season would be the show's last. Following the announcement, CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz brought Apa on stage to give his remarks.

“I’m sad to be saying goodbye to Riverdale next season, to our sets, to our crew, to our producers, to our CW family but I can speak for everyone, for Cami, Cole, Lili, and the rest of our cast that we are so grateful for everyone’s support,” the actor said. “To the fans, without the fans, none of this would be possible.”

A native New Zealander, Apa won the role of Archie Andrews in 2016 after a four-month worldwide talent search.

"I can’t say I’d miss dying my hair every week, I’m looking forward to being myself again, but I promise you guys, this last season, we are going to end it with a bang, and we can’t wait to share it with you."

The actor echoed similar sentiments in a brief interview with Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab), saying that it's "going to be really hard to say goodbye to Archie, to Riverdale, to the sets, to our crew."

"We've created so many memories on this show, for both ourselves and for the fans, so it's going to be hard," he continued. "I think it's perfect [timing to finish the show]. All great things have to come to an end. I feel good about it."

Riverdale's seventh and final season will debut in 2023. For more, check out the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.