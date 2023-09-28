Rick and Morty creator believes the show could run for decades

"Rick and Morty forever, 100 years," Rick ranted at his grandson in a previous episode of the hit sci-fi Adult Swim series. While the show may never reach that absurd promise, co-creator Dan Harmon feels like it could be a near-permanent fixture of animated television for years to come.

In a profile piece on The Hollywood Reporter, one aside suggests ‘the way that Rick and Morty is run now, Harmon believes it could mirror The Simpsons and continue for decades'.

The Simpsons, in case you’ve lost count, first aired in 1989 and is just about to begin its 35th season. Rick and Morty, meanwhile, is close to celebrating its 10th birthday, having begun airing in December 2013.

There’s plenty of life in the show yet, too. 70 more episodes of the show were ordered by Adult Swim back in 2018, with Rick and Morty season 7 taking them up to 40 episodes of that deal.

Speaking of the new season, its recent trailer revealed that Rick and Morty are now being voiced by fresh talent. Original voice actor Justin Roiland was fired from the show earlier this year after charges relating to felony domestic battery and false imprisonment were revealed. The charges were later dropped due to "insufficient evidence".

"We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a statement (H/T Variety). A later report from NBC News detailed further allegations, something which Roiland's lawyer stated were "false and defamatory".

The identity of the new Rick and Morty voice actors haven’t yet been revealed – but we’ll find out in the season 7 premiere on October 15.

