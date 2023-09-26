Who is voicing Rick and Morty? The show is keeping it a secret (for now)

The first trailer for Rick and Morty season 7 revealed the new voices for the titular duo. The trouble is, however, we don’t know the identity of Justin Roiland’s replacements just yet – and won’t for a few more weeks.

Who is voicing Rick and Morty after Justin Roiland’s firing?

While the new Rick and Morty actors have done a great job putting their own spin on the characters, we’ll have to wait until the season 7 premiere on October 15 to see who they actually are.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Adult Swim is "keeping the names of the new voice talents confidential until the show’s season premiere." It’s also been confirmed that, unlike Roiland pulling double duty, Rick and Morty will be voiced by separate actors.

An Adult Swim insider told the trade: "We want the show to speak for itself. We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans."

Original Rick and Morty voice actor Justin Roiland was removed from Rick and Morty after charges relating to felony domestic battery and false imprisonment were revealed in January. The charges were later dropped due to "insufficient evidence."

The reaction to the new Rick and Morty voices has been largely positive.

"I can barely tell the difference!" one said on Twitter. "Morty sounds identical. Rick sounds a bit... off," another wrote.

Another added: "Honestly, I think the new mystery voice artists for Rick & Morty are pretty solid!"

