Adult Swim, Rick and Morty cut ties with Justin Roiland following domestic abuse charges

Adult Swim has ended its relationship with Justin Roiland after the Rick and Morty co-creator was charged with felony domestic abuse.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," said Mairie Moore, Supervisor of Communications at Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), the show will continue on at Adult Swim and the roles of Rick and Morty, both voiced by Roiland, will be recast. Co-creator Dan Harmon is expected to take over.

Per Variety, Roiland was charged with "one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit." Roiland appeared in court earlier this month for a pre-trial hearing.

Adult Swim renewed Rick and Morty back in 2018 for an additional 70 episodes, with the series expected to hit 100 episodes. Season 6 ended in December 2022, with 61 episodes of the show aired thus far.

Roiland also helms the Hulu animated series Solar Opposites, which was renewed for a fifth season last fall. Hulu has yet to make a statement about the fate of the show.