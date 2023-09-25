Rick and Morty season 7 trailer introduces you to your new Rick and Morty

The first trailer for Rick and Morty season 7 is here and, while there have been headline changes behind the scenes, it's clear that we're still getting the same brand of madcap, meta adventures from everyone's favorite mad scientist-grandson duo.

This time around, we see Rick as a leg, searching for the version of himself that killed his wife, and attending therapy as a hologram. Add in monsters, Rick up to no good, and Jerry struggling through daily life, it looks like another typically fun and frenetic season of the show.

The big difference, however, comes in the new voice actors. Although, even though the trailer marks our first time hearing them, we still don't know who they are. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network has decided to keep their identity a secret until the show releases in October.

"We want the show to speak for itself," an Adult Swim insider told THR. "We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans."

Original Rick and Morty voice actor Justin Roiland was removed from Rick and Morty after charges relating to felony domestic battery and false imprisonment were revealed in January, as well as further accusations of harassment. The charges were later dropped due to "insufficient evidence."

"We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a statement (H/T Variety).

A later report from NBC News detailed further allegations, something which Roiland's lawyer stated were "false and defamatory."

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," Marie Moore, supervisor of communications at Adult Swim, said in January.

It was then revealed that the characters of Rick, Morty, and other Roiland characters would be recast with soundalikes moving forward on the show, which was given a further 70-episode order after its third season aired in 2018.

Rick and Morty return to our screens on October 15 at 11:00 PM Eastern on Adult Swim. For more, check out the best Rick and Morty episodes.