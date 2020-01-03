Respawn's CEO is rebranding DICE LA in leadership role, plans to make new "original" game

Respawn co-founder and CEO Vince Zampella is taking over DICE LA with plans to rebrand the studio and start work on a new game.

A report by the LA Times says that under Zampella's charge, DICE LA will likely adopt a new name by the time their original, now-unannounced game releases. Operating separately from DICE Stockholm, Respawn, and to an extent parent company EA, Zampella plans to lead DICE LA into a brand all its own, complete with a new "image" and original content.

"We want people to say, 'This is a destination you can go and make new content.’ I think they’ve kind of gotten the branding that they are the support studio for DICE Stockholm. I think rebranding is important for showing people, ‘Hey! Come work here. We’re going to do some amazing things,'" Zampella explained.

When EA shut down Danger Close Studios in 2013, they brought over several of the defunct studio's former developers and formed DICE LA, which has primarily operated as an extension of the Stockholm-based DICE. With Zampella taking over, EA chief studios officer Laura Miele says DICE LA will embark on a new creative direction.

"I think under Vince’s leadership the expectation is to have them work on and create a game on their own," Miele said. "And I genuinely believe that he is going to help guide them creatively. He’s going to help them further fortify and build out their talent and their team. I think we’re going to have a really strong studio out of our Los Angeles location. They can go from a support team to a full stand-alone studio to create a new game offering."

Zampella, who will continue to lead Respawn for the foreseeable future, says the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order freed up his schedule and allowed him to work with EA as DICE LA's new studio head. "Now that [Fallen Order]'s done and out there, it’s, 'OK, what’s next,'" said Zampella.

And to that end, when we know, you'll know.

