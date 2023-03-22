Resident Evil 4 remake provides a workaround for a terrifying enemy

Resident Evil 4 remake will give you a way to counter one of the original's most dreaded enemies.

If you're unfamiliar with the original Resident Evil 4, the terrifying Garrador is a blind enemy that uses sound to hunt you down. Oh, and deadly Wolverine-like claws attached to its hands. The enemy was a royal pain in the original game, but now Capcom is giving players a neat little trick to counter the Garrador in Resident Evil 4 remake.

In the brief gameplay snippet just below from PlayStation's UK Twitter account, we can see Leon hightailing it away from a Garrador down a corridor. The US special agent is briefly caught by the enemy's outstretched claws, but when the Garrador goes to strike him again, Leon actually ducks underneath the Garrador's attack, dodging it entirely.

It's understandably flown under the radar, but this a brand new feature for Resident Evil 4 remake. Your only options in the original Capcom game were to back away slowly and pray the Garrador doesn't hear you, or leg it away from the beastly foe, screaming in the process and making sure you're putting enough distance between you and it to plug a few shots into its body.

This goes a long way to make the Garradors more fun to fight. Leon never really had any sure-fire options for dodging the foe, and although Capcom might've largely ditched quick time events for Resident Evil 4 remake, it's good to know they haven't entirely abandoned the snappier reflex actions.

Resident Evil 4 remake launches this Friday, March 24, across PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out our Resident Evil 4 remake review to see what we made of Capcom's gloriously gory game.

